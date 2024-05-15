Josh Classen's forecast: Cloudy, wet and a cooling trend

An upper trough settles in over the province for the next few days, bringing cooler and cloudier conditions to most areas.

AND...we have widespread showers and thunderstorms across the province over the next two or three days as well.

For Edmonton and area, it won't rain all day today, but we'll see some occasional showers move through and there's a chance of a thunderstorm late this afternoon or early this evening.

Steadier rain looks possible for overnight and early Thursday.

Then...a chance of "scattered showers" for Thursday afternoon and again on Friday.

It won't be three straight days of steady rain. But, we'll likely get some moisture today, tomorrow and Friday.

Drier conditions take over for the long weekend.

There's a chance of some late-day showers/thunderstorms in the foothills this weekend and it's not completely out of the question that one of those MIGHT drift close to the Edmonton area.

But, that's unlikely enough that I've left it out of the forecast (for now).

Temperatures will hit the mid to upper teens this afternoon and then we'll cool to highs in the 9-14 C range for Thursday/Friday (Friday's probably the coolest day).

Back to afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper teens through the long weekend.

Elsewhere, we DO have some cooler and wetter conditions across northern Alberta over the next few days.

Showers have been moving through the Peace Country this morning and the Fort McMurray region will likely get some precipitation later today, Thursday and Friday.

Whether that's enough to help fire crews with the wildfire southwest of Fort McMurray remains to be seen. Hopefully, the cooler temperatures and precipitation help them make some headway.

There's also some modelling indicating heavier, steadier rain is possible on Friday in that area.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mostly cloudy with a few occasional showers. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon.

High: 18

Tonight - Cloudy. 60% chance of showers or periods of rain overnight.

9pm: 12

Thursday - Showers or periods of rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy & a 40% chance of showers in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 13

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 11

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 15

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 16

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 17