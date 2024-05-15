Josh Classen's forecast: Cloudy, wet and a cooling trend
An upper trough settles in over the province for the next few days, bringing cooler and cloudier conditions to most areas.
AND...we have widespread showers and thunderstorms across the province over the next two or three days as well.
For Edmonton and area, it won't rain all day today, but we'll see some occasional showers move through and there's a chance of a thunderstorm late this afternoon or early this evening.
Steadier rain looks possible for overnight and early Thursday.
Then...a chance of "scattered showers" for Thursday afternoon and again on Friday.
It won't be three straight days of steady rain. But, we'll likely get some moisture today, tomorrow and Friday.
Drier conditions take over for the long weekend.
There's a chance of some late-day showers/thunderstorms in the foothills this weekend and it's not completely out of the question that one of those MIGHT drift close to the Edmonton area.
But, that's unlikely enough that I've left it out of the forecast (for now).
Temperatures will hit the mid to upper teens this afternoon and then we'll cool to highs in the 9-14 C range for Thursday/Friday (Friday's probably the coolest day).
Back to afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper teens through the long weekend.
Elsewhere, we DO have some cooler and wetter conditions across northern Alberta over the next few days.
Showers have been moving through the Peace Country this morning and the Fort McMurray region will likely get some precipitation later today, Thursday and Friday.
Whether that's enough to help fire crews with the wildfire southwest of Fort McMurray remains to be seen. Hopefully, the cooler temperatures and precipitation help them make some headway.
There's also some modelling indicating heavier, steadier rain is possible on Friday in that area.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:
Today - Mostly cloudy with a few occasional showers. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon.
High: 18
Tonight - Cloudy. 60% chance of showers or periods of rain overnight.
9pm: 12
Thursday - Showers or periods of rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy & a 40% chance of showers in the afternoon.
Morning Low: 9
Afternoon High: 13
Friday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers.
Morning Low: 5
Afternoon High: 11
Saturday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 3
Afternoon High: 15
Sunday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 4
Afternoon High: 16
Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: 6
Afternoon High: 17
BREAKING Ontario's 'crypto king' Aiden Pleterski arrested
Aiden Pleterski, the self-proclaimed 'crypto king' from Whitby, Ont., has been arrested in Durham Region after allegedly running a Ponzi scheme worth more than $40 million.
BREAKING Slovakian prime minister in life-threatening condition after being shot, his Facebook profile says
Slovakia's populist Prime Minister Robert Fico is in life-threatening condition after being wounded in a shooting after a political event Wednesday afternoon, according to his Facebook profile.
BREAKING Quebec court rejects McGill injunction request to remove encampment
A Quebec judge rejected McGill University's request for an injunction to remove the pro-Palestinian encampment on the university's campus in downtown Montreal.
Person responsible for 1996 drugging of 'Titanic' crew likely not a local: Halifax police
Halifax Regional Police believe a non-resident could be responsible for the infamous drugging of numerous crew members of the 'Titanic' movie with a hallucinogenic in 1996.
Ottawa to acquire Quebec Bridge from CN, will spend $1 billion on span over 25 years
The federal government says it has reached a deal with Canadian National Railway Company to acquire the historic Quebec Bridge.
LIVE @ 10:30 MT Officials to provide updates on Alberta wildfires on Wednesday after Fort McMurray evacuation
Several news conferences will be held Wednesday morning to update the public on the wildfire situation in Alberta, specifically near Fort McMurray where four neighbourhoods have been evacuated.
'Not a scarient': New COVID-19 subvariant dominant in Canada
A new COVID-19 subvariant is dominant in Canada, representing just over 30 per cent of cases in the country, but infectious disease experts say there’s no sign it’ll evolve into a summer 'scarient.'
WATCH Wildfires: Here's who's most at risk when the air quality drops
Wildfires continue to impact air quality across Western Canada with health experts and Environment Canada warning that the smoke from the blazes poses serious risks to human health.
Stormy Daniels' husband says they'll likely leave country if Trump is acquitted
The husband of adult film actress Stormy Daniels said on Tuesday that there’s a 'good chance' the couple will leave the country if former U.S. president Donald Trump is acquitted in his Manhattan criminal trial.
