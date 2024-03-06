EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Josh Classen's forecast: Cold spell hits bottom, but it's not quite done yet

    wxblog March 6 2024
    Share

    This is the bottom. After a string of days with mornings in the mid minus 20s, Edmonton hit -27 C this morning.

    That's the coldest morning in Edmonton since mid-January and the coldest temperature we'll see for a long, long while in the city.

    Outside the city and in east-central Alberta, temperatures slipped into the -30s this morning.

    Thursday morning will still be cold, but not quite THIS cold. AND...it'll be the end of the cold spell.

    Sunny, light wind and a high in the mid minus teens in Edmonton today. But, up to around -3 C Thursday afternoon.

    So, it'll be a quick and dramatic warm-up through the day Thursday as we'll start in the -20s.

    Wind stays fairly light through today and tomorrow, somewhere around 5-10 km/h.

    The upper low is moving off and we'll get a short-lived (and weak) upper ridge moving in for Friday and Saturday.

    That'll help boost temperatures above 0 C by a couple degrees Friday and a handful of degrees above 0 C Saturday.

    The ridge collapses through the weekend and we'll probably see temperatures slip slightly early next week.

    But, we won't fall back into a cold snap. Temperatures should still be in the 2 C to 5 C range through the first half of next week.

    As for precipitation, no significant snow expected in the Edmonton region in the coming days.

    One last note: Daylight Saving Time starts this weekend. Clocks "spring forward" one hour early Sunday morning.

     

    Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

    Today - Sunny with a few clouds. Light wind: SSE 5-10 km/h

    High: -14

     

    Tonight - Mainly clear in the evening, a few clouds after midnight.

    Wind: SSE 10-15 km/h

    9pm: -19

     

    Thursday - Partly cloudy morning, Sunny in the afternoon.

    Light wind: S 5-10 km/h

    Morning Low: -22

    Afternoon High: -3

     

    Friday - Partly cloudy

    Morning Low: -12

    Afternoon High: 2

     

    Saturday - Increasing cloud in the afternoon.

    Morning Low: -7

    Afternoon High: 6

     

    Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

    Morning Low: -4

    Afternoon High: 4

     

    Monday - Partly cloudy.

    Morning Low: -6

    Afternoon High: 4  

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    King Charles holds audience with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

    King Charles held an audience with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday, the Royal Family wrote to social media. Buckingham Palace's communications department would not provide details of the meeting, beyond confirming it took place prior to the afternoon.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Atlantic

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News