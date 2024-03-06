Josh Classen's forecast: Cold spell hits bottom, but it's not quite done yet

This is the bottom. After a string of days with mornings in the mid minus 20s, Edmonton hit -27 C this morning.

That's the coldest morning in Edmonton since mid-January and the coldest temperature we'll see for a long, long while in the city.

Outside the city and in east-central Alberta, temperatures slipped into the -30s this morning.

Thursday morning will still be cold, but not quite THIS cold. AND...it'll be the end of the cold spell.

Sunny, light wind and a high in the mid minus teens in Edmonton today. But, up to around -3 C Thursday afternoon.

So, it'll be a quick and dramatic warm-up through the day Thursday as we'll start in the -20s.

Wind stays fairly light through today and tomorrow, somewhere around 5-10 km/h.

The upper low is moving off and we'll get a short-lived (and weak) upper ridge moving in for Friday and Saturday.

That'll help boost temperatures above 0 C by a couple degrees Friday and a handful of degrees above 0 C Saturday.

The ridge collapses through the weekend and we'll probably see temperatures slip slightly early next week.

But, we won't fall back into a cold snap. Temperatures should still be in the 2 C to 5 C range through the first half of next week.

As for precipitation, no significant snow expected in the Edmonton region in the coming days.

One last note: Daylight Saving Time starts this weekend. Clocks "spring forward" one hour early Sunday morning.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Sunny with a few clouds. Light wind: SSE 5-10 km/h

High: -14

Tonight - Mainly clear in the evening, a few clouds after midnight.

Wind: SSE 10-15 km/h

9pm: -19

Thursday - Partly cloudy morning, Sunny in the afternoon.

Light wind: S 5-10 km/h

Morning Low: -22

Afternoon High: -3

Friday - Partly cloudy

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: 2

Saturday - Increasing cloud in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: 6

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 4

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 4