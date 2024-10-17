Josh Classen's forecast: Cool and windy...but sunny

Shaping up to be a gusty and crisp autumn day in the Edmonton region and across most of central and northern Alberta.

We'll get sunny skies in Edmonton and areas to the south through much of the day, while clouds continue to dominate in the northern third of the province.

Those clouds are delivering some rain to NE Alberta this morning as an area of low pressure sits over the region.

On the backside of that system, we'll get sustained wind speeds around 20 km/h starting later this morning and carrying through the afternoon hours.

Gusts should mostly be in the 40 km/h range, but we could occasionally get some 50-60 km/h gusts around lunch time in Edmonton and area.

We also have an upper trough (a pool of colder air aloft) moving in and that's helping flip the showers over to some wet snow in parts of NW Alberta this morning.

Looks like we could also see some snow in the NW on Friday.

Edmonton should stay dry through today and Friday. There's a little pocket of precipitation near Whitecourt that's tracking SE, but I don't think it'll get to the city.

Clear skies and light wind tonight will set the stage for a frosty start to Friday and afternoon temperature won't be much warmer than today.

Wind won't be as strong, but we could get southerly wind speeds in the 15 gusting to 30 km/h range at times Friday afternoon.

That southerly wind will be coming in ahead of a low pressure system off the west coast...and THAT system will be our big weather-maker for Saturday.

Warmer air blasts in, but only for one day. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper teens on Saturday with a "mix of sun and cloud" and just a slight risk of a spotty, light shower late in the day.

Sunday's back closer to 10 for a high and has a much better chance for some precipitation through the afternoon and night hours.

At this point, it's looking like showers or light rain, with the possibility of some wet flurries developing Sunday night.

I'm still a little skeptical that we'll see any significant snow Sunday night or Monday...but the slight risk remains.

Looking LONG Range - Monday should be the coolest day next week with a high just 1 to 3 degrees above 0.

The rest of the week will be a bit "warmer" - highs in the 4 to 9 degree range.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Sunny with a few clouds. Becoming windy late this morning and through the afternoon.

Wind: W 20 gusting to 40 km/h. Gusts in the 50-60 km/h range midday.

High: 10

Tonight - Mainly clear. Wind easing.

9pm: 5

Friday - Partly cloudy. Wind becoming S 15 gusting to 30 km/h in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 11

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud. Slight risk of a late-day shower.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 17

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of late-day showers, risk of wet snow overnight.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 10

Monday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 2

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 5