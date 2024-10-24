Josh Classen's forecast: Gusty today, getting warmer for the weekend

Wind looks to be the big weather story today. We should get gusts in the 30-40 km/h range starting late this morning and continuing through to early evening (7p.m.'ish).

Temperatures get to around 8 or 9 degrees (for the third straight day) this afternoon. We'll have another daytime high around 8 degrees Friday, but with less wind, it'll probably FEEL a bit warmer tomorrow.

We have some morning clouds in the Edmonton region that look to be producing a bit of mixed precipitation or light flurries in a couple spots, particularly SE of Edmonton.

That shouldn't amount to anything and we'll get some clearing later this morning. It'll be partly cloudy through most of today and then sunny on Friday.

Warmer air pushes into southern Alberta on the weekend. There's still some question as to how far north the teen temperatures will reach. So...I'm going with highs in the 11-12 degree range for Sat/Sun. But, there's a chance we're slightly warmer.

Long range outlook for next week continues to have Halloween as the coolest day (high of 3 or 4 degrees) and we're still eyeballing a slight risk of some precipitation Wednesday night and/or Thursday.

I'm not overly confident in that precip outlook, though. We'll have a better idea early next week.

Temperatures look to be around average or slightly above average for most of next week and the early part of November.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud. Wind becoming NW 20 gusting to 40 midday and this afternoon.

High: 8

Tonight - Partly cloudy. Wind easing early in the evening.

9pm: 3

Friday - Mainly sunny. Calm.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 8

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 11

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 12

Monday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 8

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 6