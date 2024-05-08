Josh Classen's forecast: Here comes the sun and some heat

The rain's done in the Edmonton region. There's still some rain and snow falling in southern Alberta this morning, and a bit of lingering precip in parts of northeastern Alberta.

But, for Edmonton and area, we're moving into a warmer, drier phase (with less wind).

Looks like we received about 20 to 30 mm of rain in most of the Edmonton area, with even higher amounts in the eastern part of the region.

Roughly 15 to 40 mm hit much of central and northeastern Alberta with significantly higher amounts reported in the southeast corner of the province (around 80 mm in Medicine Hat).

The next chance of showers/rain for the Edmonton region is a slight possibility Thursday of next week.

An upper ridge of high pressure will build in from the southwest in the coming days, bringing sunnier conditions and some of the warmest temperatures so far this year.

Edmonton still hasn't broken the 20-degree mark yet. We've had highs of 19.7 C on April 2, and 19.6 C on April 23. But, nothing warmer. That should change in the coming days.

We'll get to the mid-teens in the city this afternoon and then right around 20 C on Thursday.

Friday's looking to be the warmest day of the coming stretch with a high near 25 C. Saturday and Sunday should get to the low 20s for afternoon highs.

Looking at morning lows, no risk of frost in the next five to seven days in Edmonton. Outlying areas might get a bit closer to the freezing mark towards the end of next week (but a killing frost looks VERY unlikely).

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Morning clouds. Clearing this afternoon. Light wind.

High: 16

Tonight - Clear.

9pm: 12

Thursday - Mainly sunny

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 20

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 25

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 22

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 22

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 20