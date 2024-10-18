Josh Classen's forecast: Warm Saturday, big cooldown begins Sunday

It'll be a classic autumn "transition weekend" in the Edmonton area.

Warm air floods in on Saturday and then we're back to average Sunday and near zero FOR AN AFTERNOON HIGH on Monday.

We're still out ahead of that warmest air today. Morning sun gives way to some afternoon clouds, but temperatures should be similar to yesterday with a high around 12 degrees.

The big change from yesterday will be the wind. Gusts were up around 60 km/h midday Thursday. Today, it'll get a bit breezy this afternoon...but nowhere even close to yesterday.

We'll have wind speeds around 15 gusting at times to 30 km/h for a few hours this afternoon.

A big area of low pressure off the west coast will kick in the warmer air from the south on Saturday.

Parts of southern Alberta will get to around 20.

The Edmonton region and central AB will hit the mid to upper teens (for one day only).

Northern Alberta will stay closer to 10 for daytime highs. We'll also have some showers and wet snow pushing across northern AB Saturday and Sunday.

There's a slight chance of a spotty shower in the Edmonton area Saturday evening, but it looks like our best chance for precipitation this weekend will be Sunday afternoon and evening.

Cooler air from the north starts to drop in through the day Sunday and we may even get some wet flurries Sunday night and/or early Monday.

Monday's shaping up to be the coolest day of the week. I think we'll hover around the freezing mark all day Monday and I'm leaving in a slight risk of some flurries for Monday. But, there's still not a lot of confidence in that precip outlook for Monday.

We probably won't have a really decent handle on the Monday precip chance until Sunday. Doesn't look like anything significant at this point...if we get anything at all.

That chilly Monday will make the rest of the week feel "better".

Temperatures are still expected to be slightly cooler than average, though. I think daytime highs will bounce between 4 and 9 degrees from Tue-Sat.

Bottom line - Saturday's our last day with mid to upper teen temperatures for a WHILE.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Partly cloudy. A bit breezy this afternoon.

High: 12

Tonight - Partly cloudy.

9pm: 9

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud. Slight risk of an evening shower.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 17

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of afternoon rain, risk of wet snow overnight.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 11

Monday - Mostly cloudy. Slight risk of a few flurries.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 2

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 5

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 7