    Josh Ross, Tenille Townes added to list of performers at this year's CCMA Awards

    Tenille Townes performs at the Canadian Country Music Awards in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press) Tenille Townes performs at the Canadian Country Music Awards in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press)
    Canadian country music artists Josh Ross, Madeline Merlo, Tenille Townes and Owen Riegling have been added to the lineup of performers at this year's CCMA Awards. 

    U.S. country singers Julia Michaels and Jake Worthington are also set to hit the stage at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Sept. 14.

    The newly announced performers will join Brett Kissel, the Reklaws, Dallas Smith, Dasha and Jade Eagleson.  

    The Canadian Country Music Association has said that previously announced hosts Thomas Rhett and MacKenzie Porter will also perform at the bash, which celebrates the best in homegrown country music.

    This year’s award show, set to air on CTV, will mark Edmonton’s first time hosting the awards in a decade, and the city's eighth time hosting overall.

    Country Music Week kicks off Sept. 11 in Edmonton and includes a songwriters’ series and talent showcases.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 15, 2024.

