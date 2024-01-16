Judge dismisses lawsuit against city over clearing of homeless encampments

A lawsuit filed against the city by the Coalition for Justice and Human Rights is over after a judge ruled Tuesday that the group doesn't have standing to represent homeless people in the city.

The coalition filed the lawsuit in August, claiming the eviction of homeless people from encampments violates their human rights.

The group was seeking several things from the lawsuit, including a permanent injunction to stop the city from clearing encampments when there is an inadequate number of shelter beds.

The lawsuit argued the city had breached the human rights of camp residents by closing encampments and disposing of belongings.

The group also wanted to publicly represent the rights of homeless people in Edmonton.

In response, the city said the coalition should not be given public interest standing, arguing the group does not have sufficient experience dealing with unhoused people.

In his decision, Justice J.D. Martin sided with the city, declaring the coalition did not have the experience to speak for the city's homeless population.

"Upon review of the evidence before this Court, the Coalition does not in fact bear any of the hallmarks of a party with a real stake or genuine interest in the outcome," Martin said in his written decision.

Martin added the group does not have a long or consistent history or a reputation for advocating for the rights of unhoused people.

"This is not what we were hoping for. A lot of energy and resources went into this challenge. But we do think it has changed the city," Avnish Nanda, the lawyer for the coalition, said after the decision.

"The city changed its policy after our emergency injunction. The city is forced to account for what it does to thousands of people each year. And that would not have been possible had not been for the coalition's efforts."

Last month the group filed an emergency injunction to stop the clearing of eight encampments deemed high-risk by the city.

In response to the injunction, the judge set a list of conditions under which the encampments could be cleared.

All eight encampments have since been closed.

The coalition has 30 days to appeal Tuesday's decision.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Amanda Anderson