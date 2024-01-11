Edmonton mayor to declare 'housing and homelessness' emergency next Monday

The mayor of Edmonton is going to declare a "housing and homelessness" emergency on Monday, days after local police finished the removal of eight "high-risk" encampments.

Amarjeet Sohi called a special city council meeting on Thursday to make the motion.

The Edmonton Police Service cleared the last camp on Wednesday at Rowland Road and 95 Street.

Three people who refused to leave were arrested. Another man was arrested during a confrontation with police there a day earlier.

"Mayor Sohi has heard that recent actions at encampment clearances may not be in line with the City’s commitments to upholding reconciliation, and its obligation of care in communities across the city," said Justin Draper, Sohi's director of communications.

"While members of the social sector, EPS and City administration suggested important changes to the High Risk Encampment Response in their December meeting, it is clear more changes are needed."

If the emergency declaration is approved, the mayor plans to invite provincial, federal and Indigenous officials to meet.

More details to come…