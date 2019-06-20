The ski hill's been closed for over a month, but Marmot Basin is covered in snow. In June.

Brian Rode, Vice-President of Marketing and Sales at Marmot Basin says he can't remember seeing this much snow this late in June.

"Never! At least not that I can recall in my 41 years here."

A snowfall warning is in effect with about 10cm of snow expected in areas from Jasper to Banff, especially in higher terrain.

The Icefields Parkway is getting snow and even areas near Nordegg have some snow on the ground.

The snow is expected to taper off early Friday.