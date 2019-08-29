Jungle gym at Valley Zoo closed for repairs
This play area at Edmonton's Valley Zoo is closed for safety repairs until the fall.
Published Thursday, August 29, 2019 4:32PM MDT
The Red Panda Playground at the Edmonton Valley Zoo closed for repair Thursday due to safety concerns.
The play area was originally opened in May at which point some safety issues were identified.
The zoo says it plans to add more rigid anchoring for increased stability and install a soft surface around the structure.
The repairs are expected to be complete this fall.