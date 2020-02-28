EDMONTON -- K-Days won't have its long-standing parade to start off this summer's festival.

Northlands cited a declining in attendance and "current fiscal realities" for what they called a difficult decision.

"After exploring all options and much discussion, we must listen to our guests, who have told us very clearly that they want to see us invest in onsite programming," Northlands President and CEO Peter Male said. "Redirecting the substantive amount of money required to stage the parade into onsite programming allows us to increase the calibre and amount of overall fair entertainment, which is our priority."

Northlands said it conducted surveys and reviewed industry practices before deciding to scrap the parade.

This summer's K-Days runs July 17-26. Northlands will release more information about the festival on April 20.