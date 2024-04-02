Katz Group granted extension to agreement allowing gravel parking lots north of Rogers Place
The organization that owns the Edmonton Oilers and controls Rogers Place can keep operating the gravel parking lots just north of the downtown arena for another five years while it waits to begin the second phase of Ice District construction.
The agreement between the Katz Group and the city that allows the lots to operate as paid parking expired last year, but Edmonton city council voted Tuesday to extend the pact until 2029.
While most councillors believe gravel parking lots are an unsuitable use of downtown land, spokespeople for the Katz Group say the decision to redevelop the land will be based on market conditions and not on its ability to charge for parking.
A community spokesperson told city council neighbours are fed up with traffic during events and social disorder.
Without the extension to the agreement, the lots would sit empty and possibly be fenced off.
"The choice that I feel is in front of us is a surface parking lot or a vacant lot, and a vacant lot that will not be redeveloped any faster by virtue of being empty, Ward O-Day'min councillor Anne Stevenson said.
The lots are slated for a 2,500-unit urban village — for which plans were unveiled two years ago — as part of the second phase of Ice District development that focuses on residential development.
As part of the extension of the agreement to keep the parking lots in place, the Katz Group agreed to create pedestrian paths in them, and add bushes along the perimeter and 13 trees.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
A strong earthquake shakes Taiwan, damaging buildings and causing a tsunami
A powerful earthquake rocked the entire island of Taiwan early Wednesday, collapsing buildings in a southern city and creating a tsunami that washed ashore on southern Japanese islands.
Multiple attack complaints filed about 2 dogs that killed 11-year-old boy Edmonton boy: city
Two 'very large dogs' killed an 11-year-old boy in southeast Edmonton Monday night, police said.
Puppy named Pebbles was so hungry she resorted to eating rocks, BC SPCA says
Donations to the BC SPCA are pouring in to help a puppy who was so hungry she resorted to eating rocks.
Shannen Doherty has decided to 'downsize' as she lives with stage 4 cancer
Shannen Doherty says she's letting some things go as she lives with stage 4 breast cancer.
Cherry blossom enthusiast called out for stopping car in bus lane, getting out to take photo
With cherry blossom season in full swing across Metro Vancouver, enthusiasts are being urged to curb their excitement and find appropriate places to stop for a photo.
Billionaire whose firm backed Trump's US$175 million bond reveals how the deal came together
Don Hankey, the chairman and majority shareholder of Knight Specialty Insurance, said that the deal to underwrite former President Donald Trump's US$175 million bond in N.Y. came together quickly and that Trump posted all cash as collateral.
Man admits stealing US$1.8M in luxury items from Beverly Hills hotel, trying to sell them in Miami
A Southern California man on Tuesday admitted stealing nearly US$2 million worth of jewelry, clothing and accessories from guests at a Beverly Hills hotel, then traveling to Florida to sell the stolen goods, federal prosecutors said.
'SCTV' star Joe Flaherty dies following illness, family says
Comedian Joe Flaherty, a founding member of the Canadian sketch series 'SCTV,' has died.
Body found in north Edmonton, burnt truck found nearby believed to be related: police
One person is dead after a weapons call on Tuesday in north Edmonton.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Dog shot and killed after attacking Calgary officer
Alberta's police watchdog will be investigating an incident in Calgary on Tuesday that saw a dog shot to death by an officer in the Manchester industrial area.
-
Trans-Canada Highway carbon tax protest monitored by RCMP
Alberta RCMP says its members are continuing to maintain public safety at a carbon tax protest west of Calgary and say members of a similar demonstration were involved in a multi-vehicle crash.
-
Alberta eyes nuclear as slow, but potentially successful power grid and emissions answer
Alberta’s government is continuing its push for nuclear power in the province. Premier Danielle Smith spoke at an energy summit Tuesday about the benefits of small modular reactors (SMRs), just hours after funding was announced for deployment research.
Lethbridge
-
Castle Mountain Marie spreads a little love by handing out hugs to skiers
An employee at a southern Alberta ski resort is making visitors smile, one hug at a time.
-
Lethbridge opens 3 seasonal yard waste sites Tuesday
The City of Lethbridge is opening three seasonal yard waste sites Tuesday.
-
City of Lethbridge increases rebates for Clean Energy Improvement Program
The City of Lethbridge is making it easier for residents to make their homes more energy efficient.
Saskatoon
-
Zebras seized by Sask. conservation officers now officially belong to Saskatoon zoo
Five zebras seized from a rural property near Candiac, Sask. are now the sole responsibility of the City of Saskatoon.
-
Afghanistan veteran pushes ahead with lawsuit against Saskatchewan Legion and Veterans' Affairs
A Saskatchewan veteran says he’s still pursuing his lawsuit against the Royal Canadian Legion after he discovered a Legion staff member was snooping into his and other veterans’ records.
-
'It brings identity': Boys with Braids teaches Saskatoon high school students to love their hair, and themselves
A unique program at a Saskatoon high school is teaching students about Indigenous culture and challenging the stigma against long hair for men and boys.
Regina
-
Regina man asking for help in finding lost dog with serious medical condition
Adam Metzger has been searching for his missing five-year old Australian Shepherd, Olive for two weeks.
-
'Ingenious farmers': Trampoline company highlights industry's deep roots in Saskatchewan
Trampolines are produced and used across the globe. However, few people know Saskatchewan's contribution to the global phenomenon and how it all started with a collection of ingenious farmers from a small town west of Regina.
-
Sask. government claims 10 years of 'red tape reduction' saved businesses $680M
The Government of Saskatchewan is touting its red tape reduction committee has saved businesses in the province more than $680 million in the past decade.
Vancouver
-
No tsunami risk to B.C. after Taiwan earthquake, officials say
Officials say there is no tsunami risk to coastal B.C. after a massive earthquake near Taiwan Tuesday afternoon.
-
Houses saved from demolition being moved to First Nation on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast
A major move underway in Port Moody will see 10 houses saved from the wrecking ball and given new leases on life on the Sunshine Coast where they can nurture future generations of families.
-
'Once in a lifetime': B.C. baseball player shines in big league debut
When Abbotsford’s Cade Smith stepped onto pitcher's mound in his first major league baseball game Saturday, his family was there to cheer him on – including his dad. And that was a bit of a miracle in itself.
Vancouver Island
-
Saanich chamber of commerce warns of dire workforce shortage if more housing not built
A note posted on the door of the Canada Post office in Brentwood Bay warning customers of an upcoming noon hour closure due to a staffing shortage could be a sign of things to come on the Saanich Peninsula.
-
No tsunami risk to B.C. after Taiwan earthquake, officials say
Officials say there is no tsunami risk to coastal B.C. after a massive earthquake near Taiwan Tuesday afternoon.
-
Nanaimo RCMP investigating after pedestrian killed by suspected impaired driver
Mounties in Nanaimo have opened an impaired driving investigation after a woman was struck and killed while walking on a sidewalk near the Nanaimo Regional General Hospital.
Toronto
-
3 Toronto cops failed to do proper investigation into calls at shelter, where woman was later found dead in a room with alleged killer: tribunal docs
Three Toronto police officers are facing misconduct charges after allegedly failing to investigate properly calls for service at a North York shelter, where a woman was later found dead in a room with her alleged killer last summer.
-
Toronto-area cop temporarily demoted after entering peace bond on assault charges, 'openly' mocking civilian with mental health issues
A Toronto-area cop has been temporarily demoted after entering a peace bond on allegations of domestic assault and admitting to mocking a man in custody who was suffering from mental health issues.
-
During next week's solar eclipse, Torontonians 'might not even notice anything's happening,' professor says
Torontonians eager to catch a glimpse of the upcoming total solar eclipse would be wise to hit the road and head out of town next Monday.
Montreal
-
WATCH THE VIDEO
WATCH THE VIDEO STM driver tosses everyone off city bus after one passenger allegedly raises voice
Montreal public transit riders are wondering if an STM driver went too far after he kicked all the passengers off a bus when one rider allegedly raised their voice at the driver for missing a stop.
-
Nigerian family in Montreal threatened with deportation obtains ministerial reprieve
Defenders of a Montreal family fighting deportation to Nigeria say they have obtained temporary permission to remain in Canada.
-
Snoop Dogg to perform in Montreal this June
Multi-platinum-selling West Coast rapper Snoop Dogg is set to hit the stage in Montreal this spring.
Atlantic
-
Early spring snowfall may bring up to 30 cm to parts of the Maritimes
Environment Canada has issued special weather statements across all three Maritime provinces warning of a multi-day snowfall event, with significant amounts possible in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.
-
Halifax council looks to pass a 6.2 per cent property tax increase for new budget
Homeowners in Halifax will pay more municipal taxes this coming year, but exactly how much remains uncertain as council continues to debate the rate hike.
-
'We've had thousands': potholes-related damages on the rise as temperatures grow warmer in Halifax
For many commuters in the Halifax-area, it has been a bumpy drive in recent weeks as a lot of the roads are riddled with potholes, and in many cases are difficult to avoid.
Winnipeg
-
Health care, cost of living main priorities for Manitoba NDP government's first budget
The first budget from the Wab Kinew-led NDP provincial government has been announced.
-
'This is where my journey began': Winnipeg NHL linesman retires after 22 years
Winnipeg-born linesman, Ryan Galloway, has officially put on his stripes for the last time.
-
Groups react to NDP budget with praise, caution
Reaction is pouring in for the NDP government’s new budget for Manitoba.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa snowbirds embark on epic bicycle journey back to Canada
Two adventurous snowbirds have embarked on an amazing journey back to Canada, and they're inviting the world to join in on their adventure.
-
2 Ottawa police officers left with serious injuries after cruiser struck by suspected stolen car
The Ottawa Police Service says two officers were left with serious injuries following a stolen vehicle investigation over the weekend.
-
Young hockey player battling leukemia receives support from Ottawa Senators and her community
In a heartwarming display of solidarity, the hockey community has rallied around 15-year-old Caroline Courchesne, who was recently diagnosed with leukemia.
Northern Ontario
-
Former Sudbury teacher faces more sex offences against students, 18 charges total
Four more charges of sexual assault and interference involving victims under 16 have quietly been laid against a former Sudbury high school teacher.
-
ATV pulls Sudbury speed camera off its base, police say
Sudbury police say they received reports of a speed enforcement camera in the Garson community being damaged over the weekend.
-
Triple murder trial in Sudbury focuses on witness credibility
The credibility of a witness took centre stage in Sudbury on Tuesday at the trial of Liam Stinson, who is charged with three counts of first-degree murder.
Barrie
-
Fatal collision under investigation in downtown Barrie
Police in downtown Barrie are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian and a construction vehicle late Tuesday morning.
-
Fatal collision involving GO train along Barrie line under investigation
One person is dead after a GO train struck a vehicle at a crossing along the Barrie Line in Vaughan Tuesday.
-
Former fire captain accused in wife's death bypasses preliminary hearing, heads to Superior Court
A former Brampton fire captain accused of murdering his wife last year appeared alongside his lawyer inside the Collingwood, Ont., courthouse Tuesday and waived his right to a preliminary hearing, opting instead to move directly to Superior Court.
Kitchener
-
4 people living in 1 bedroom: How the University of Waterloo is helping students navigate region’s housing landscape
A one bedroom-one bathroom apartment renting for $430/month in Waterloo’s University District may sound like a steal, but the listing isn't what it initially seems.
-
Guelph Storm fined for ‘demeaning’ conduct during playoff game
The Guelph Storm Hockey Club has been fined for the behaviour of its head coach during Monday night’s playoff game against Sault Ste. Marie.
-
Deputy PM Freeland stops in Kitchener to announce new housing funding
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland stopped in Kitchener Tuesday to announce a $400 million top up to the federal government’s Housing Accelerator Fund.
London
-
$6 billion housing fund will likely bring 'significant millions of dollars' to city, London, Ont. mayor says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced $6 billion in housing money Tuesday. $1 billion will go directly to municipalities to support urgent infrastructure needs, while $5 billion will support long-term priorities such as wastewater infrastructure.
-
Jagmeet Singh makes stop in London, Ont.
The federal NDP leader was in London Tuesday, criticizing the Liberals' affordable housing record.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Fire destroys century home north of Lucan, Ont., damage estimated at $400K
No one was home when a fire ripped through a home north of Lucan Tuesday morning, destroying the century old structure.
Windsor
-
Windsor Salt mine workers laid off indefinitely due to 'unfavourable weather conditions': company
Workers at Windsor Salt Ojibway Mine have been laid off indefinitely, according to a spokesperson for Morton Salt.
-
Job fair for Chatham-Kent Health Alliance
If you are looking for work in the medical field or in hospital support services the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance is hiring.
-
'We should do better': Essex councillor hopes to ban intentional balloon releases
An Essex councillor hopes a potential by-law prohibiting the release of latex and Mylar helium balloons will inspire residents to think of environmentally friendly ways to mark milestones or memorialize.