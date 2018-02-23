Family and friends of Ryan Shtuka, who disappeared one week ago in B.C., have not given up hope for his safe return.

Hundreds of people gathered in Beaumont Thursday night for a candlelight vigil to raise awareness for the search.

“Keep the hope up, we are going to continue to be strong and be strong as a community. And we know that Ryan is going to come back safe,” organizer Dennis Carr said.

The 20 year old was reported missing at the Sun Peaks Resort in Kamloops, B.C. last Saturday.

Kamloops RCMP said he was last seen at about 2:10 a.m., after leaving a party to walk a short distance from home.

His family said the disappearance is out of character for him.

As many as 50 people from Alberta are in B.C. to help with the search.

“I know it must be very agonizing for the Shtuka family to not know where Ryan is right now but we know we are going to bring him home safe,” Carr said.

A GoFundMe page has raised more than $33,000 to help find Shtuka.