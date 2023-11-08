Kelsey Ouellette homicide: Edmonton police to provide case update today

Police are expected to release new information at 1 p.m. on Wednesday about the homicide of Kelsey Ouellette.

The 31-year-old was found shot dead in a vehicle near Jasper Avenue and 116 Street on Nov. 5, 2022.

Investigators confirmed her death was targeted, calling her a "defenceless victim."

Police also said Ouellette had experienced a "life-changing event" months before she was shot in a plea for information about the case.

Officers did not disclose any further details about the event.

Ouellette's family released a statement about her death via police days after her death.

"Our family's hearts are broken at Kelsey's death. There are no words to convey the experience of losing a loved one in the manner that Kelsey was taken from us."

"Kelsey will be forever missed and never forgotten. Our family will not be able to rest until her murder is solved. We urge anyone with information to contact the Edmonton Police Service."

CTV News Edmonton will carry the police news conference live online.