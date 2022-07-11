Kenney announces Sept. 1 will be known as Alberta Day

The provincial government has announced that Sept. 1 will be known as Alberta Day to celebrate the province’s cultural history, and the anniversary of its place in Confederation.

On Sept. 1, 1905, the Alberta Act came into effect, formally establishing the Province of Alberta.

“Alberta is exceptional in every way. We are the custodians of one of the world’s most beautiful and diverse natural environments.The Indigenous people of this place are an inspiration in how they have overcome great adversity to create an ever brighter future, rooted in their ancient cultures and customs,” said Premier Jason Kenney in a written release.

“Creating a new annual tradition of Alberta Day – the day we entered Confederation – will be one way of showing our pride in this amazing province.”

The province will host Alberta Day celebrations in both Edmonton and Calgary, and say they will support other municipalities in planning their own celebrations.

Details on the celebrations have yet to be released.

The government also plans to launch a communications campaign leading up to the first Alberta Day.

Alberta Day will not be a statutory holiday. Sept. 1 falls on a Thursday this year.