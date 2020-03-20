EDMONTON -- The Alberta government is providing Friday's COVID-19 update starting at 3 p.m.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney will issue his update first and Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to follow at 3:30 p.m.

On Thursday, the province announced its first death as a result of coronavirus. The patient, a man in his 60s in the Edmonton area, died Wednesday night.

· First COVID-19 death in Alberta; 27 new cases

Alberta is now up to 146 COVID-19 cases. At least seven of those cases came as a result of community spread, Hinshaw said.

Watch the Alberta update at 3 p.m. at CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.