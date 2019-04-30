Jason Kenney has appointed 19 cabinet ministers following his swearing in Tuesday morning as Alberta’s 18th premier.

“We are acutely aware of the burden of responsibility that comes with these offices that you have bestowed today, and we will strive every day to live up to the trust conferred in us by the people of Alberta,” Kenney promised of his government.

“We will seek to do so by keeping our commitments,” he said. “To stand up for Alberta against other government sand foreign-funded interests that seek to block our progress, and to make life better for Albertans, especially by ensuring the quality of our public services.”

Among the 22 members that were sworn in, 19 were named ministers and three associate ministers. Among those are:

Calgary-Elbow MLA, Minister of Justice, and Solicitor General Doug Schweitzer was named provincial secretary.

Tanya Fir, of Calgary-Peigan, was sworn in as minister of economic development, trade and tourism.

Sonya Savage, member for Calgary-North West, was made minister of energy.

Kaycee Madu, the only UCP candidate elected in Edmonton, was sworn in as minister of municipal affairs.

Taber-Warner MLA Grant Hunter received the most laughter and applause when he was named the associate minister of red tape reduction, an initiative the United Conservatives promised to deliver during the campaign.

Jason Nixon and Leela Aheer were named ministers of environment and parks, and of culture, multiculturalism and status of women, respectively.

And Calgary-Foothills MLA Jason Luan—one of four men in Alberta’s new government who share the same first name—was named associate minister of mental health and addictions.

“We will focus relentlessly on creating good jobs, growing the economy and building pipelines west, east, and south to get our products to market and to secure the full value of our resources—and with it our future prosperity,” Kenney said of his new cabinet.

The new cabinet went straight to their first meeting immediately after.

Tuesday marked the formal end of the NDP government under Rachel Notley.

Notley has promised to stay on as opposition leader. She will have an experienced caucus that includes 12 former cabinet ministers.

Kenney has promised his government's first piece of legislation will be to repeal a carbon tax brought in by the NDP.

More to come…