Edmonton-South is one of the city’s key battlegrounds, where the NDP is trying to hold onto a seat amid a UCP push.

Although the riding is new, after boundaries were redrawn, NDP candidate Thomas Dang represented half of its voters for four year.

“The city out here in the south is still growing very rapidly,” Dang said. “It's still full of young families and I want to make sure they have a strong voice for them that’s going to get them the services they need.”

Dang believes his dedication to invest in new schools should get him reelected.

The incumbent is running against Tunde Obasan, who welcomed UCP Leader Jason Kenney for a rally in the riding this week.

Obasan, following his party mantra, said he’s focused on creating jobs.

“They are struggling to get food on the table,” Obasan told CTV News. “These are the kind of things we cannot allow to continue.”

Political analyst John Brennan believes Kenney’s appearance in Edmonton-South means the party feels it can win the battleground riding.

Alberta Party candidate Pramod Kumar and Green Party candidate Ben Roach are also running in Edmonton-South.

