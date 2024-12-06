EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Killer of 2-year-old boy still unknown 4 years later: Edmonton police

    An exterior shot of the Stollery Children's Hospital in Edmonton, Alberta, on Jan. 23, 2022 (CTV News Edmonton/Dave Mitchell). An exterior shot of the Stollery Children's Hospital in Edmonton, Alberta, on Jan. 23, 2022 (CTV News Edmonton/Dave Mitchell).
    Police are still trying to determine who killed a two-year-old boy in southeast Edmonton four years ago.

    Emergency crews were called to a home at 2 Avenue and 85 Street SW on Dec. 6, 2020, for a report of a child in medical distress.

    The toddler was taken to Stollery Children's Hospital where he died of his injuries.

    An autopsy conducted the next day found that the child's death was a homicide, but the cause of death was not released.

    "The murder of a child is an unimaginable tragedy," Staff Sgt. Rob Bilawey with the Edmonton Police Service homicide section said in a Friday news release. "Homicide detectives are working relentlessly to identify those responsible for this tragic murder, and we are asking anyone with information to come forward."

    Anyone with information about the toddler's death is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

