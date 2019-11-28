EDMONTON -- Saint Nick has slimmed down since last Christmas, and it's creating a stir at West Edmonton Mall.

West Ed Santa.... kinda hot. Not gonna lie. — Nataša ���� (@Natasa84) November 24, 2019

"The elves and I have been in hard cardio burn just making toys and filling the sack with presents. It takes a lot of energy," said Santa Steve.

"I've been feeling fit and ready to go for Christmas."

(Courtesy Barbara Rahal Photography)

Santa Steve says he's been taking better care of himself over the last year, eating fewer cookies and keeping up with the demands of his growing 'nice' list.

"Santa's been working very hard to keep his figure," Lily Lien, marketing manager for parks and attractions at WEM said. "He's been keeping fit and we're glad that he's here."

"Lots to see for the moms and the dads over at North Pole Place," events manager Kylee Quinn added.

Santa Claus is available every day at West Edmonton Mall until Christmas Eve at the North Pole Place and by appointment at his home away from home.

And how does he feel about the new nickname?

"I have many names all over the world," Santa said. "It never hurts to get a little extra love on social media."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Joey Slattery

(Courtesy Barbara Rahal Photography)