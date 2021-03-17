EDMONTON -- St. Patrick’s Day has been observed on March 17 for centuries and is widely celebrated around the world by people who want to take part in the festivities.

On a normal year, patrons could expect live music, shamrock décor and free flowing green beer and Guinness. While restaurants and bars are allowed to open, it will be much lower key than years past.

On Tuesday, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw said: “I know that many locations, many restaurants and bars have been looking at opening patios, so it's always critical to think about when you're wanting to go out and celebrate an occasion like this, to do it in a way that doesn't put other people at risk.”

Many Edmonton establishments have found ways to pivot since the start of the pandemic in order to meet public health restrictions and this St. Patrick’s Day will be no different.

“We’re trying to make what’s abnormal as normal as possible for people that want to come out and enjoy the festivities,” PJ L’Heureux, president and founder of CRAFT Beer Market, said.

He added that the business is still running at about 30 per cent of normal staff levels and 30 per cent of normal sales. But, L’Heureux understands people to leave their homes after being mostly inside for a year.

“No live music this year. No DJs or anything like that, but I think there’s still room to have a toast with your good friends and family.”

“I think people need an escape from the norm and you can’t get on a plane and travel so really you escape by going to restaurants and bars and that’s what we’re there to do. You can only cook at home so often and order takeout so often you want to be around other people and feel the energy of a room,” he added.

L’Heureux told CTV News Edmonton they will not be adding extra security downtown. He said people might have a few more drinks than normal and they’re cognizant of that.

“Most of the people are used to the restrictions at this point and I’m feeling pretty confident people are going to react properly in the restaurants.”

“Even though people are tired of COVID-19 restrictions these next few months are critical,” Hinshaw added.

In the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day Jennie Marshall, an event planner and host in Edmonton, shared some history with CTV News about the origins of the common phrase, “Kiss me, I’m Irish.”

“While you may not want to be kissing strangers this year due to COVID,” Marshall said, “you can take comfort in knowing the origins of the legend of the blarney stone. Kissing the blarney stone is believed to bring good luck and eloquence to those who kiss it.”

