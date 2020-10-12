Advertisement
Knife-wielding man arrested at West Edmonton Mall
Published Monday, October 12, 2020 5:25PM MDT
EDMONTON -- Police have a man in custody, after responding to numerous reports of a man with a knife in West Edmonton Mall.
It happened around 2:45 p.m. on Monday.
A CTV News Edmonton viewer captured photos of the take-down on the lower level near some kiosks at the west end of the mall just before three this afternoon.
Police say a 32-year-old was arrested without incident, and a knife was seized.
A number of weapons charges are pending.
Nobody was hurt.
RELATED IMAGES