EDMONTON -- Police have a man in custody, after responding to numerous reports of a man with a knife in West Edmonton Mall.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. on Monday.

A CTV News Edmonton viewer captured photos of the take-down on the lower level near some kiosks at the west end of the mall just before three this afternoon.

Police say a 32-year-old was arrested without incident, and a knife was seized.

A number of weapons charges are pending.

Nobody was hurt.