Police responded to multiple reports of threats at schools in Grande Prairie on Thursday.

Around 1 p.m., staff at Peace Wapiti Academy reported that a student was threatening other students with a knife.

Officers were quickly able to identify a 14-year-old boy involved, and say the situation was under control by 2 p.m.

While police were at the school, a second call was made to 911 about a threat at neighbouring Harry Balfour School, claiming a person was walking near the school with a gun and the school was in lockdown.

Police arrived at the school and found that the complaint was false and there was no lockdown.

The investigation into both incidents is ongoing.