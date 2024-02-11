Lac La Biche RCMP asking for public assistance after break and enter at property results in $70K worth of stolen goods
Lac La Biche RCMP are asking for public assistance to help identify a suspect after a break and enter at a seasonal property on the north side of Lac La Biche.
After receiving a report of a break and enter on Jan. 26, an investigation determined that $70,000 worth of property was stolen, including at ATV, snowmobile, and utility trailer, as well as tools, equipment and sporting goods.
Other property stolen includes the following:
- 2023 Artic Cat Alterra 300;
- 2021 Marlon utility trailer;
- 2009 Skidoo GTX 500SS;
- 1000WI Honda generator;
- 3000WI Honda generator;
- 25HP Yamaha outboard motor;
- Striker pro portable blow up boat;
- Eskimo ice fishing tent;
- ION battery auger;
- 9-ton Mastercraft log splitter;
- Milwaukee power tools; and
- Stihl MS291 chainsaw
Anyone with information is asked to contact Lac La Biche RCMP at 780-404-2500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.
