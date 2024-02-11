EDMONTON
Edmonton

Lac La Biche RCMP asking for public assistance after break and enter at property results in $70K worth of stolen goods

A quad was stolen from a seasonal property on the north side of Lac La Biche on Jan. 26, among other items including a snowmobile, utility trailer and an assortment of tools A quad was stolen from a seasonal property on the north side of Lac La Biche on Jan. 26, among other items including a snowmobile, utility trailer and an assortment of tools
Share

Lac La Biche RCMP are asking for public assistance to help identify a suspect after a break and enter at a seasonal property on the north side of Lac La Biche.

After receiving a report of a break and enter on Jan. 26, an investigation determined that $70,000 worth of property was stolen, including at ATV, snowmobile, and utility trailer, as well as tools, equipment and sporting goods.

Other property stolen includes the following:

  • 2023 Artic Cat Alterra 300;
  • 2021 Marlon utility trailer;
  • 2009 Skidoo GTX 500SS;
  • 1000WI Honda generator;
  • 3000WI Honda generator;
  • 25HP Yamaha outboard motor;
  • Striker pro portable blow up boat;
  • Eskimo ice fishing tent;
  • ION battery auger;
  • 9-ton Mastercraft log splitter;
  • Milwaukee power tools; and
  • Stihl MS291 chainsaw

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lac La Biche RCMP at 780-404-2500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Western officials criticize Trump's NATO comments

Two European officials criticized Donald Trump on Sunday after comments the former U.S. president made about not protecting NATO allies who aren't paying enough from a potential Russian invasion.

Canada approaching irrelevance in Africa, experts warn

Canada is approaching total irrelevance in the world's fastest-growing continent, experts argue, saying that a pattern of disengagement in trade, diplomacy and investment in Africa means Ottawa is ceding ground to Russia and China.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News