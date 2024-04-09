EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Large grass fire prompts evacuation of homes west of Edmonton

    Homes in the Enoch area were evacuated on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, after a large grass fire. (Darcy Seaton/CTV News Edmonton) Homes in the Enoch area were evacuated on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, after a large grass fire. (Darcy Seaton/CTV News Edmonton)

    Note: RCMP said at 7:32 p.m. the fire had been extinguished and that people are allowed to return to their homes.

    Homes west of Edmonton were evacuated because of a large grass fire on Tuesday.

    The fire is west of Enoch, between Highways 628 and 19 and Range Road 265, according to 511 Alberta.

    Homes in the area were evacuated, RCMP said.

    People are asked to stay away from the area to make way for emergency personnel.

