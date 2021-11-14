Large 'sea of red' building as tickets for World Cup qualifier in Edmonton top 48,000

EDMONTON -

More than 48,000 tickets for the Canada and Mexico FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifier match have been sold, Canada Soccer said Sunday.

The crucial match, taking place on Tuesday night at Commonwealth Stadium, will determine whether Canada stays undefeated in the CONCACAF Octagonal this year with four wins and three draws.

It was mission accomplished for the Canadian men’s soccer squad on Friday when they defeated Costa Rica 1-0. According to Canada Soccer, 48,806 fans filled Commonwealth to see the victory.

Mexico, United States, Canada, Panama, Costa Rica, Jamaica, El Salvador and Honduras are facing each other twice, home and away, and the top three teams will automatically qualify for the World Cup in Qatar in late 2022.

The fourth-place team will enter a playoff against teams from South America, Asia and Oceania.

Canada remains in third place within the CONCACAF qualifiers standings, with the U.S. leading the qualifying series.

Mexico hopes to rebound from their first defeat in the qualifying series. On Friday, they played in Cincinnati against the U.S. men’s national team and lost 2-0.

Led by Tata Martino, Mexico is level with the U.S. when it comes to points – with 14 – but are in second place due to the number of goals scored.

Tickets for Tuesday night’s game are on sale online and start at $20.

With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Diego Romero