A popular campground and the largest in Jasper National Park will remain closed in 2020, Parks Canada announced Friday.

Construction at Whistlers Campground, which was closed this summer, is already underway to replace water, sewer and electrical systems.

But for the project to proceed without interruptions or safety risks to campers, Parks Canada, PCL Construction and Public Services and Procurement Canada have decided to keep the grounds closed next year as well.

“It is simply not safe, desirable, or practical to have visitors camping adjacent to a construction zone,” Parks Canada said in a statement.

The campground will be up and running and ready for visitors in 2021.

In the meantime, campers are being urged to make alternative arrangements for the 2020 camping season.

“Parks Canada understands the concerns and difficulties associated with this closure and is committed to providing visitors, the community and local businesses with timely updates as the project progresses,” Parks Canada said. “We appreciate your patience and understanding as this project moves forward.”

The 1960s-built campground is Jasper National Park’s largest with 781 campsites.

The construction project will include modernized infrastructure and improved visitor services.