Largest recorded Alberta earthquake not natural, from oilsands wastewater: study

Nov. 30 2023 Alberta earthquakes

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Gwyneth Paltrow ski collision trial set for family testimony

Two daughters of a retired optometrist suing Gwyneth Paltrow are expected to testify on Thursday about the lasting effects of their father and Paltrow's 2016 ski collision as the trial takes on an increasingly personal note on the third day of proceedings.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island