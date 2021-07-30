EDMONTON -- Sylvan Lake RCMP are investigating after they received a report of a green laser beam being pointed at the cockpit of an aircraft flying the area just after 4 a.m. Monday.

Sgt. Jeff McBeth, detachment commander of Sylvan Lake RCMP, said there is a zero tolerance approach towards these cases.

“Pointing a laser at an aircraft presents an enormous risk to the crew and passengers on the plane,” said McBeth.

Intentionally shining a laser at an aircraft is considered a criminal offence where offenders could be charged under the ‘Aeronautics Act’, facing a fine up to a maximum of $100,000 and up to five years in prison.

NAV Canada, a corporation that operates Canada’s civil air navigation system, says laser pointers present serious danger to the safe operation of an aircraft.

“What may appear to be a relatively harmless device can actually be a deadly weapon if used irresponsibly.”

Mounties are asking anyone who may have information on the incident to contact their local police or Sylvan Lake RCMP at 403-858-7200.