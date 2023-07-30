Last call for Taste of Edmonton
Sunday is the final day for the 2023 Taste of Edmonton festival.
'It's always sad on the last day to say goodbye to our friends and family in the hospitality industry," said organizer Donovan Vienneau. "This year has been so much fun."
Vienneau said the annual event is important for bringing vibrancy to downtown Edmonton, but also for raising money for the larger community.
Any tasters with tickets left over should drop them in a donation box on the festival grounds in Sir Winston Churchill Square, Vienneau said.
"That money goes directly back to the Edmonton Food Bank," he added. "This festival is about community. It's full [of] community spirit."
Vienneau said the wet weather did lead to a drop in attendance, with around 250,000 guests passing through the gates as of Sunday morning.
"We're down a little bit from last year, but it's to be expected," he said. "We had two days of inclement weather and people don't really like eating in the rain, but it's still been fun nonetheless."
Attendance was expected to climb over the last day of the event, as was the 50/50 jackpot, which sat at more than $110,000 Sunday afternoon.
"So get your ticket and hopefully you are the lucky winner that we will be calling tomorrow," Vienneau said.
The festival ends at 9 p.m.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Global warming could mean longer La Nina events, which bring cold, wet Canadian winters: study
A new study suggests that the world will see multi-year La Niña events occur more frequently under global warming, likely contributing to a higher risk of extreme weather.
Scientists discover antibodies capable of stopping several coronaviruses, potentially preventing future outbreaks
Scientists have discovered antibodies that can neutralize virtually all known variants of the COVID-19 virus, potentially preventing future coronavirus outbreaks.
Mother, boyfriend charged with abduction in B.C. Amber Alert case after being found in Alberta
The mother of two children who were the subject of an Amber Alert in B.C., as well as her boyfriend, have been charged with abduction after they were found on a rural property in Alberta.
Evacuation orders issued due to wildfire near Osoyoos, B.C.
Hundreds have been ordered to evacuate due to an out-of-control wildfire burning near Osoyoos, B.C.
Transportation Safety Board begins investigation into Alberta plane crash that left 6 dead
RCMP in Alberta say six people have died in a small plane crash in a mountainous area west of Calgary. Transportation Safety Board spokesman Liam MacDonald said the aircraft was a single-engine Piper PA-32, and the board is sending investigators to the scene.
'It’s a fantastic conclusion to a hard fought battle': Local migrant farm workers compensated ten years after illegal DNA sweep
It's compensation a decade in the making. In London, Ont. Sunday, migrant farm workers were given their $7,500 settlement cheques after recently winning a 2015 Human Rights Tribunal case against the OPP and the Ministry of the Solicitor General.
A concertgoer threw a drink at Cardi B while she was performing on stage, so she fought back
Audience members at concerts in recent months have continued a pattern of throwing objects at artists who are on stage performing, and rapper Cardi B has had enough. On Saturday, the rapper was on stage at Drai's Beach Club in Las Vegas when an audience member appeared to throw a drink at her.
In summer heat, bear spotted in Southern California backyard Jacuzzi
With the summer heat wave in full swing in Southern California, a backyard pool is a tempting place to take a dip. Even for a bear.
Child dies after being hit by falling tree at B.C. campground
A child has died after being hit by a falling tree at a campground in B.C., officials confirmed.
Calgary
-
TSB officials investigating Kananaskis plane crash that killed six
The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) has arrived in Kananaskis Country to investigate a fatal plane crash that killed six people Friday.
-
‘Flip the Script’ art exhibition celebrates Calgary’s diverse history
A local art exhibition at Fort Calgary is showcasing the work of more than 150 artists on Saturday to celebrate the city’s rich and diverse history.
-
Defence leads Montreal Alouettes to 25-18 win over Calgary Stampeders
Cornerback Kabion Ento scored the only touchdown of the game off an interception as the Montreal Alouettes beat the Calgary Stampeders 25-18 at Molson Stadium on Sunday.
Saskatoon
-
Knife threatening incident ends with Taser deployment: Saskatoon police
A Saskatoon man is facing several charges after allegedly threatening people with a knife Saturday night.
-
Saskatoon Foodtruck wars vendors feeling the pinch of inflation
The sound of deep-fryer sizzling has never been so expensive for Jacko Garcia.
-
Tight job market impacting City of Saskatoon summer programs
The City of Saskatoon has been struggling this year with its seasonal employment opportunities, impacting the city’s summer pool and parks programs for kids.
Regina
-
Brick by brick: Moose Jaw hosts annual 'Brickspo' showing off intricate Lego creations
Brickspo – one of Western Development Museum's biggest annual draws took place over the weekend. Showing some magnificent creations from builders across the province.
-
'Being someone important': Bold Eagle program shows off cadets at Sask. pow-wow
The Bold Eagle military program performed a special presentation at the Kawacatoose First Nation pow-wow.
-
Regina police investigate early morning death
Several police cars and a coroner van blocked off traffic in the early hours of Saturday in downtown Regina for a homicide investigation.
Atlantic
-
Search for N.S. youth who went missing during torrential flooding continues
The search is ongoing for the person under 18 who went missing in Brooklyn, N.S., during extreme flooding on July 22.
-
'Complacency' blamed for N.S. struggles with flooding, other climate disasters
After last weekends floods, experts say that poor weather forecasts, inadequate cell service and a lack of precise flooding disaster plans show that Nova Scotia remains badly prepared for climate crises -- as does the country as a whole.
-
Three victims of Nova Scotia flash flooding identified
Three victims of last weekend’s torrential rainstorm have been confirmed by CTV News as six-year-old Natalie Hazel Harnish, six-year-old Colton Sisco and 52-year-old Nicholas Anthony Holland.
Toronto
-
Metro strike continues, nearly 30 Toronto-area stores closed
Several Metro locations across the Greater Toronto Area remain closed today as thousands of workers at the grocery chain enter day two of a strike.
-
Remembering SARSfest, the concert that revived Toronto, 20 years later
Twenty years ago, Toronto was reeling from the deadly SARS epidemic that severely impacted the local economy.
-
Chow's silence 'deafening' in wake of violence against Toronto police officers: TPA
Mayor Olivia Chow is being called out for her 'deafening' silence in the wake of recent violence against Toronto police and is being urged to publicly voice her support to the officers.
Montreal
-
'Returning to India means death': Montreal couple fights imminent deportation
Rajvinder Kaur and her husband Randhir Singh are spending what could be their last few weeks in Canada, fighting their imminent deportation back to India.
-
Popular Saint-Laurent venue The Diving Bell closing after increase in noise complaints: owners
Montreal's Diving Bell Social Club, a popular event space on The Main, will shut its doors in December after repeated complaints from neighbours over noise, the bar's owners say.
-
Montreal hosts elite beach volleyball competition after inking multi-year deal
Thousands of beach volleyball fans descended on Parc Jean-Drapeau to attend Montreal's first Beach Pro Tour on Sunday.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo introducing new R1 Express route as O-Train shutdown enters a third week
OC Transpo is introducing a new R1 Express route between Blair Station and downtown Ottawa this week, as the O-Train shutdown enters a third week.
-
Hwy. 417 in Ottawa's west end expected to reopen for Monday morning commute
The Queensway has been closed between Woodroffe Avenue and Greenbank Road since 11 p.m. Friday as crews install a new pedestrian bridge linking the Queensview LRT station and Baxter Road.
-
20 things to do in Ottawa in August
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at 20 things to do in Ottawa and Gatineau during the month of August.
Kitchener
-
Most-read stories of the week: Major Wellesley crash, Marble Slab, plane rescue
A crash in Wellesley that sent seven people to hospital, an ongoing dispute with Marble Slab, and the community mourning a KW Siskins player round out the most-read stories of the week.
-
‘The worst it’s ever been’: Cambridge homeless shelter calling for more support
A Cambridge homeless shelter is calling for support from the community after seeing a spike in those experiencing homelessness using their supports.
-
'What we need more of': Halal Ribfest comes through Kitchener
A tasty tour that pairs southern grilling and Muslim practices stopped off in Kitchener over the weekend for the first time.
Northern Ontario
-
OPP seize $128K in drugs coming off the Polar Bear Express
Provincial police in northern Ontario arrested a 47-year-old man from Moosonee with a large quantity of suspected fentanyl, which they transported by train from Cochrane to Moose Factory.
-
Michigan woman donates rare Dionne Quintuplets memorabilia to northern Ont. museum
A Michigan woman is hoping to keep the story of the Dionne Quintuplets alive through donating a large collection of artifacts to the museum in Callander, Ont.
-
Expect police presence in Kirkland Lake, OPP warn
Police are on the scene on Wood Street in the area of McKelvie Avenue in Kirkland Lake, Ontario Provincial Police said Sunday evening.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba woman wanted for parental abduction may be in Ontario: police
A Manitoba woman who is wanted for allegedly abducting her daughter may be in Ontario, according to the Stratford Police Service (SPS).
-
-
Downburst caused Beausejour destruction, not tornado: research group
A downburst was the cause of destruction during a storm in Beausejour last week – not a tornado.
Vancouver
-
Mother, boyfriend charged with abduction in B.C. Amber Alert case after being found in Alberta
The mother of two children who were the subject of an Amber Alert in B.C., as well as her boyfriend, have been charged with abduction after they were found on a rural property in Alberta.
-
Union open to negotiating in B.C. port dispute as more federal involvement looms
The union representing about 7,400 workers in the ongoing British Columbia port labour dispute has issued a letter to employers, outlining what it is looking for in a new collective agreement while saying it is committed to negotiating a resolution.
-
Evacuation orders issued due to wildfire near Osoyoos, B.C.
Hundreds have been ordered to evacuate due to an out-of-control wildfire burning near Osoyoos, B.C.
Vancouver Island
-
Entangled humpback whale reported off the coast of Tofino
On July 22, an entangled humpback whale was reported to be seen off the coast of Leonard Lighthouse, near Tofino.
-
Mother, boyfriend charged with abduction in B.C. Amber Alert case after being found in Alberta
The mother of two children who were the subject of an Amber Alert in B.C., as well as her boyfriend, have been charged with abduction after they were found on a rural property in Alberta.
-
Evacuation orders issued due to wildfire near Osoyoos, B.C.
Hundreds have been ordered to evacuate due to an out-of-control wildfire burning near Osoyoos, B.C.