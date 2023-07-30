Last call for Taste of Edmonton

Sunday is the final day for the 2023 Taste of Edmonton festival.

'It's always sad on the last day to say goodbye to our friends and family in the hospitality industry," said organizer Donovan Vienneau. "This year has been so much fun."

Vienneau said the annual event is important for bringing vibrancy to downtown Edmonton, but also for raising money for the larger community.

Any tasters with tickets left over should drop them in a donation box on the festival grounds in Sir Winston Churchill Square, Vienneau said.

"That money goes directly back to the Edmonton Food Bank," he added. "This festival is about community. It's full [of] community spirit."

Vienneau said the wet weather did lead to a drop in attendance, with around 250,000 guests passing through the gates as of Sunday morning.

"We're down a little bit from last year, but it's to be expected," he said. "We had two days of inclement weather and people don't really like eating in the rain, but it's still been fun nonetheless."

Attendance was expected to climb over the last day of the event, as was the 50/50 jackpot, which sat at more than $110,000 Sunday afternoon.

"So get your ticket and hopefully you are the lucky winner that we will be calling tomorrow," Vienneau said.

The festival ends at 9 p.m.