Latest Anthony Henday Drive closure will impact drivers for 4 to 6 weeks

The widening of the southwest segment of Anthony Henday Drive is moving into the next phase.

The girders for the westbound bridge over the North Saskatchewan are complete, and crews are ready to start preparing for work on the eastbound bridge.

Starting Thursday, the North Saskatchewan eastbound bridge will be closed between 8 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Monday each week for the next four to six weeks, weather dependent. Traffic on the westbound bridge will be reduced to one lane each way.

Oversize and overweight loads will not be allowed at any time during the work.

Speed limit will be reduced to 60 kilometres per hour at the bridge.

Drivers are encouraged to use Whitemud Drive as an alternate route.

Earlier this month, CTV News Edmonton reported that construction on the bridge had been delayed by a year.

Alberta Transportation says weather delays, labour shortages, and supply chain issues contributed to the delay.