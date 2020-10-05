EDMONTON -- An Edmonton lawyer will be sentenced Oct. 14 after pleading guilty to being impaired when he struck and killed an Edmonton teen in 2018.

Shane Stevenson pleaded guilty to impaired driving causing death in an Alberta Court of Queen's Bench courtroom in Edmonton on Monday morning.

On April 15, 2018, police said an off-duty officer who was stopped at a marked flashing crosswalk called 911 after witnessing a girl being struck by a pickup truck. The officer followed as the truck fled the scene.

Stevenson was arrested behind the wheel of his vehicle in an alley a short distance away. He was charged with multiple offences including impaired driving causing death, hit-and-run causing death and impaired driving.

Chloe Wiwchar was rushed to hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Wiwchar was a Grade 11 student at the Victoria School of Performing and Visual Arts.

Stevenson was a partner at Dentons Canada law firm in Edmonton but was suspended after being charged.