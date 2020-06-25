EDMONTON -- Lawyers representing a man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl have filed a Police Act complaint against the Edmonton Police Service.

The complaint, dated June 25, cites the public EPS warning about Wade Stene issued on June 17 that listed he would be living in the McQueen neighbourhood while released on bail, the same community as his alleged victim.

"The 'public warning' issued by the EPS undermined the role of the courts in our society and was willfully or negligently false," reads the complaint from the from Raponi, Rideout and Tarrabain law firm,noting a judge determined that Stene should be released.

"[EPS] knew or ought to have known that it would cause unnecessary panic which could lead to greater harm."

The warning drew outrage from the community and sparked a rally outside Stene's mother's home last weekend.

The complaint alleges that hundreds have stood outside her home and gone onto her property.

It also alleges a number of racial slurs and death threats were directed at his mother, a Cree woman, outside her home following the public warning.

Other alleged incidents include her being told to "watch your back" when leaving for work, a coffin being placed in front of the home and a noose and handcuffs being left on her walkway.

"This type of vigilante justice would surely not have occured but for the EPS 'public warning,'" reads the complaint.

It also accuses EPS officers of not taking the issues around Stene's mother's home seriously, including officers fist bumping with protesters and providing them with water.

CTV News has reached out to EPS for comment, but has yet to hear back.

The complaint calls on EPS to launch an investigation into its handling of events since the warning was issued.

Complaints filed under the Alberta Police Act are referred to the relevant city's chief of police who determines if it will proceed.

None of the allegations against Stene have been proven or tested in court.