EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Leduc County man killed, 3 injured in crash

    A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton) A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)

    A 36-year-old Leduc County man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash outside of Edmonton Sunday night.

    Mounties responded to the crash on Highway 21 near Township Road 512 at around 7:30 p.m.

    The man died on scene and three other people were taken to hospital with "varying levels of injuries," RCMP said.

    The road was closed for a few hours as police investigated but has since reopened.

