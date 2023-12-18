Leduc County man killed, 3 injured in crash

A 36-year-old Leduc County man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash outside of Edmonton Sunday night.

Mounties responded to the crash on Highway 21 near Township Road 512 at around 7:30 p.m.

The man died on scene and three other people were taken to hospital with "varying levels of injuries," RCMP said.

The road was closed for a few hours as police investigated but has since reopened.