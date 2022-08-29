Leduc hires new fire chief in effort to 'restore a positive workplace'

Firefighters in the City of Leduc will have a new boss this fall.

Bryan Singleton, who recently served as a Deputy Fire Chief in Edmonton, will start on Sept. 26. He has also worked for the provincial government and Alberta Health Services.

"He values healthy and effective leadership teams and has implemented change and cultural transformation to increase equity, diversity, and inclusion in the profession," a statement from the city said.

Leduc's last permanent fire chief, George Clancy, resigned in March after he was named in a lawsuit alleging sexual assault, misconduct and discrimination within the fire department.

The lawyer representing the plaintiffs in that case expects it to be heard in court by early fall. None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Broderick Moore served as acting chief after Clancy left.