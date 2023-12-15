EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Leduc hobby store holds sports card swap-and-sale event to support food bank

    Store owner Luke Crisby in his Hobby Spot store on Dec. 15, 2023, which is holding a collector card swap and sale in support of the Leduc and District Food Bank the next day. (David Ewasuk/CTV News Edmonton) Store owner Luke Crisby in his Hobby Spot store on Dec. 15, 2023, which is holding a collector card swap and sale in support of the Leduc and District Food Bank the next day. (David Ewasuk/CTV News Edmonton)

    The Hobby Spot in Leduc was broken into back in February, with thieves making off with $55,000 in rare hockey cards and sports memorabilia.

    The shop got most of it back, and now, its owner is paying it forward by collecting thousands of dollars in cash and food for Leduc's food bank.

    The store, located at Unit 4, 6201 50 St., in the Clock Tower Mall, is holding a collector card swap and sale event with incentives for people to donate.

    "Bring in food bank donations, non-perishable food bank items," Luke Crisby, the owner of Hobby Spot, told CTV News Edmonton.

    "If you bring in a minimum of 10, you spin the wheel, and if you get lucky, you win the full hobby box. If you don’t win the hobby box, you still get 10 packs of hockey cards for your 10 food bank items."

    The Leduc and District Food Bank says the Hobby Spot has become one of its biggest corporate contributors. Last year, the shop brought in more than $20,000 in food and cash donations.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News