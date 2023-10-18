Leduc schools put in hold-and-secure after threats against students charged, 'violent assault'

Two schools in Leduc were placed in hold-and-secure mode on Wednesday as a result of threats made in connection with an assault earlier in the week, RCMP said.

On Monday, Mounties were called to the area of 50 Street and Corinthia Drive around 12:10 p.m. for what has been described as a "violent assault."

Four teens between the ages of 13 and 16, all residents of Leduc, were charged with assault causing bodily harm in connection with the assault.

They were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Leduc on Nov. 10.

The victim, who reportedly lives with disabilities, was taken to hospital and has since been released.

Social media videos showed several people kicking a person lying on the ground.

Four teenagers in Leduc have been arrested in connection with what police are calling the “violent assault” of a 17-year-old. The teenagers, aged 13 to 16, were charged with assault causing bodily harm. They have been released and are scheduled to appear in court in Leduc on… pic.twitter.com/tbFh97CAiZ — YEGWAVE (@yegwave) October 17, 2023

Shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Leduc Composite High School and École Leduc Junior High School were placed in hold-and-secure mode.

Police have confirmed it was due to threats against students in the videos.

"This morning we received reports of some threats on social media aimed at some of the people in the video that is circulating on social media," Const. Sherry-Lee Smith told CTV News Edmonton on Wednesday afternoon. "After discussions between the RCMP and Black Gold School Division, the schools the junior high and the high school were put into a hold and secure."

The hold-and-secure was lifted in the early afternoon, but a police presence remained in the area.

"Lunch hour is a very busy time outside of the high school and junior high, especially typically in this parking lot, where a lot of the students come for lunch break," Smith said.

"Obviously there was some concerns for safety, hence, the hold and secure was put in place."

Smith is asking the public not to take the law into their own hands.

"There is a court process in place, these youth have been charged and that matter is now before the courts and we need to let that court process take place," she said.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Amanda Anderson