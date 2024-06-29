Lego festival offers hands-on experiences at Edmonton Expo Centre

More than a million Lego bricks were on display and ready for play at the Edmonton Expo Centre Saturday.

Brick Fest Live runs until Sunday, offering family-friendly activities and building challenges for Lego fans.

In addition to life-sized Lego displays, guests can help break a Guinness World Record for the largest Lego floor mosaic, meet contestants from the Lego Masters TV show, tag a Lego graffiti wall, and build and race their own Lego car.

The event runs until 5 p.m. Saturday. It returns between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets start at $40 and can be purchased online.