There are pop-up shops, pop-up restaurants and Edmontonians will soon lace up at a pop-up skating rink.

Southgate Centre will host 40 days of roller skating fun at its new Stardust Roller Rink for a good cause.

The money raised from the events will help Youth Empowerment and Support Services (YESS) with temporary housing and support programs for youth in need.

"By partnering with an organization like YESS we’re hoping that Edmontonians can not only enjoy their time at the Stardust Roller Rink this summer, but they can feel good knowing they’re helping support teens who are going through a tough time in their lives,” Claire Kolmatycki, marketing director at Southgate Centre, said.

The goal is to raise $10,000 for YESS.

Jessica Day with YESS said they are thrilled to be included in the new pop up skating rink.

“It's awesome that this will give the community and families and friends a place to connect and play together. Building relationships and finding opportunities to play are so important in the work we do with our youth, and we know the roller rink will be a great space for everyone to experience this summer,” she said.

YESS volunteers will be running the rink from June 29 to August 6, Monday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission is $3 for a 15-minute skate including roller skate and helmet rental.