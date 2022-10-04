Lifeguard charged with negligence in northern Alberta drowning

A 25-year-old lifeguard has been charged following the 2020 drowning of a 34-year-old man at a Fort McMurray rec complex.

RCMP were called to MacDonald Island Park on Dec. 12, 2020, to help paramedics with a drowning in the swimming pool.

The injured man was taken to hospital and later transferred to an Edmonton facility. He died on Dec. 18, 2020.

On Tuesday, RCMP announced that after a "lengthy investigation," the lifeguard has been charged with Criminal Negligence Causing Death but an investigator in the case wouldn't explain why exactly.

"What people need to keep in mind is that sometimes criminal negligence has to do with something someone did, or on the flip side, sometimes the offence has to do with something someone omitted to do that was in their duty to do," Const. Denzil Morey told CTV News Edmonton.

Morey said witnesses, staff members and swimmers were interviewed in the case and video of the incident was collected, adding that more will come out in court.

The accused, now a resident of Calgary, is set to appear in Fort McMurray Provincial Court on Nov. 22.

The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo declined to comment on the charge.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nicole Weisberg