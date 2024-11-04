Josh Classen's forecast: Snow's on the way, but it probably won't last long

The Edmonton region got hit with some light snow early Saturday and we're in for another shot of snow tonight/early Tuesday morning.

This one could be a little more significant, with the potential for up to five centimetres of accumulation, depending on a few factors...including how quickly it switches over from rain to snow. (It could also end up being closer to one centimetre of accumulation.)

An area of low pressure will move into central Alberta late in the day. We'll get a kick of some mild air out ahead of that system and temperatures should hit the 5 or 6 C range for an afternoon high.

On the backside of that system, wet snow or mixed precipitation will develop in northwestern Alberta this afternoon. That area of precipitation expands southeast through the night and into early Tuesday morning.

The heaviest snowfall should be in the southern Peace Country and in southeastern Alberta (where a snowfall warning has already been issued).

Plan on a slow and slick/icy commute Tuesday morning.

The snow should end in Edmonton by midday Tuesday and we'll get some clearing in the afternoon.

Beyond tonight and Tuesday, there's not much chance of precipitation through the rest of the week or early next week.

Wind will be an issue on Tuesday, gusting in the 40 to 50 km/h range in the Edmonton region...and temperatures will drop a bit for Tuesday/Wednesday. But, no worse than "around average."

Another big warm-up is still on the way for the end of the week. I'm still thinking temperatures will get to the 10 C range for highs Thursday and Friday.

The only catch is that IF we get a decent accumulation of snow tonight, that would play a role in bringing the forecast highs down for the end of this week.

Bottom line: I's going to warm up for the end of the week and the coming weekend. Just HOW WARM will at least partly be influenced by how much snow is on the ground by lunchtime tomorrow.

AND...whatever IS on the ground by midday Tuesday should melt away by the end of the coming weekend (if not sooner).

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Increasing cloud. 60% chance of showers this afternoon, turning to a rain/snow mix.

High: 5

Tonight - 60% chance of snow. 1 to 5 cm possible overnight.

9pm: 1

Tuesday - Snow ending in the morning, clearing in the afternoon. Gusty.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 2

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: 3

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 10

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 10

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 8