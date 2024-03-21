Thursday at 11:30 a.m., Health Minister Adriana LaGrange will give an update on the UCP's plans to "refocus" Alberta's health-care system.

The update will be livestreamed on CTV News Edmonton's website.

Premier Danielle Smith announced sweeping changes to Alberta Health Services in November.

LaGrange will also introduce the new parliamentary secretary for health workforce engagement, Chelsae Petrovic.

Petrovic, a licenced practical nurse and MLA for Livingstone-Macleod, has been hired to help LaGrange during the restructuring of Alberta Health Services.

The Alberta NDP have criticized the choice, citing Petrovic's 2023 appearance on The Canadian Story podcast.

"Maybe the reason you had a heart attack was because you haven't taken care of yourself," Petrovic said at around 38 minutes in. "You're extremely overweight, you haven't managed your congestive heart failure.

"You haven't managed your diabetes and there's no personal accountability. But they come into the hospital and it's all of a sudden it's everyone else's problem but their own."

Petrovic issued a statement after the appearance saying she should have "chosen better language" and was advocating for a less reactive health-care system.

More to come …

With files from The Canadian Press and CTV News Calgary's Bill Macfarlane.