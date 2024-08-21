Loaded rifle, almost 100 bullets found during attempted armed robbery arrest in downtown Edmonton

A loaded rifle and almost 100 rounds of ammunition were found during an arrest Monday morning after an armed robbery attempt at a downtown apartment building.

Police said they were called to the building near 104 Avenue and 95 Street around 5:14 a.m.

A man and a woman had reportedly snuck into the building and followed a man into an elevator, where police said they attempted to rob him at gunpoint.

The two people followed the man to his apartment, but police said he was able to escape without injury.

When officers arrived and saw the man and woman, police said the two tried to escape through a stairwell.

They were arrested. In a backpack, which police say the man dropped in the stairwell, officers found a loaded rifle, a spare magazine and nearly 100 bullets.

Extra magazines and almost 100 bullets were found along with a loaded rifle after an armed robbery attempt in downtown Edmonton on Aug. 19, 2024. (Supplied)A 30-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman are facing multiple firearm charges. Police said the man was previously wanted on several weapons-related charges.

"Both suspects put an entire residential building in harm’s way, and we are grateful that we were able to intervene when we did," said EPS Const. Kevin Amer. "The amount of ammunition and the type of weapon seized is concerning, especially when one of the suspects already had several warrants for weapon-related offences."