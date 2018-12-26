

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





A bong made by a company started by a group of University of Alberta students is in high demand across Canada.

BRNT makes a ceramic water pipe with a hexagonal top and bottom—a design more artful than most bongs in the market.

“You can actually leave it out on your table and you don’t have to be embarrassed and hide it as soon as someone is coming over,” Paige Hodgins, the chief business development officer at BRNT, told CTV News.

BRNT products—which include a pipe, a concrete storage jar, a concrete ashtray and a walnut rolling tray—are in around 60 stores in Canada. Sales have surpassed $500,000, and the company now has offices in Toronto.

Their bong even made it into Rolling Stone’s 2018 Gift Guide.

“Obviously that’s a cool feeling,” BRNT Chief Design Officer Andrew Feltham said. “Never in a million years did any of us think this bong would’ve done what it has done.”

BRNT’s goal in 2019 is to continue to grow and burn the stigma around cannabis.

With files from Dan Grummett