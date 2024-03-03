Local charity welcomes hundreds at southeast Edmonton food bank
Hundreds of Edmontonians got some help with groceries Sunday.
Volunteers from Sikhs for Humanity, a local charity, spent the morning building and handing out food hampers in southeast Edmonton.
Founder Manjit Nerval said the charity is not affiliated with any religion, and everyone is welcome to stop in to volunteer or pick up some groceries.
"We see all humanity as one. We see everyone come here like our own brothers and sisters, like our own family," he said. "We don't ask anybody's name. We don't ask their religion, we don't ask where they come from. We just serve them with a smile."
Volunteers have been gathering to hand out food every week since 2014.
The group began with handing out meals in downtown Edmonton, but they were forced to switch to hampers when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and the community couldn't gather together to eat.
More recently, Sikhs for Humanity opened its own food bank near 49 Street and Roper Road.
Nerval said the first drive through hamper program saw around 100 families come each week. Now between 400 and 500 families are coming for a care package.
"Every week more and more people coming here, it just keeps on growing," he added.
Donations from big retailers like Costco are helping them keep up with demand, he said, but community donations are always welcome.
Each Sunday before building and distributing the hampers, the group meet for an hour-long spiritual awakening class.
Nerval said it's not a religious class, and it's open to anyone who wants to drop in and take some quiet time to reflect.
"We're doing this service here to help the people, but we also want to take something home for us," Nerval said. "We all busy in life. We have no time anytime for ourselves to relax and really contemplate on ourselves to understand what we're doing in this world."
Hampers are available at 4954 Roper Road every Sunday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
121 passengers evacuated after train hits debris on tracks near Agassiz, B.C.
A train “struck debris” on the tracks near Agassiz, B.C – causing a fuel leak and forcing all of the passengers to disembark, according to VIA Rail.
Quebec mom says Air Canada bungled her family vacation because they overbooked the flight
A mother from Terrebonne, Que. is outraged after her vacation plans fell through because Air Canada reportedly overbooked the flight. Cindy Boulet says she and her two sons, ages 5 and 8, were supposed to fly to Cuba on Tuesday.
'How could they allow this?' Many Canadians frustrated with CERB experience
It’s been nearly four years since the federal government rolled out the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, but many Canadians who received funds are still confused by its eligibility requirements and are only learning now that they have to pay back the money.
Time change: When do we set clocks forward this year?
Canadians will soon have to adjust their clocks an hour ahead as we draw closer to the start of spring. Here's what you need to know before we 'spring forward.'
Sask. snow storm shuts down highways, grounds flights and delays city services
A storm that began Saturday has blanketed western Saskatchewan in a deep cover of snow, shutting down some highways and delaying services in the province’s most populous cities.
Fans gather to say goodbye to Flaco the celebrity owl in New York City memorial
Mournful fans of Flaco the owl gathered in New York City on Sunday to say goodbye to the beloved celebrity creature who became an inspiration to many as he flew around Manhattan after someone let him out of his zoo enclosure.
Added fees may offset deals on low-cost Canadian airlines, analysts warn
Airline analysts warn travellers to be ware as they can be lured in by a low advertised price for flights with some hidden fees bringing the overall cost of the trip way up.
AI outperforms humans in creative potential tests: study
Artificial intelligence (AI) could be capable of outperforming human creativity, according to a new study published in Scientific Reports last month.
Search for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 may resume
Malaysia's government said Sunday it may renew the hunt for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 after a U.S. technology firm proposed a fresh search in the southern Indian Ocean where the plane is believed to have crashed a decade ago.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
House destroyed in Sunday morning fire in southeast Calgary
A home was destroyed in a Sunday morning fire in southeast Calgary.
-
City crews clearing main routes out after Saturday snowstorm in Calgary dumps 18 cm of snow
The City of Calgary’s snow crews were out clearing the busiest roads after a major snow dump Saturday.
-
Calgary arts original Eugene Stickland launches his renaissance with CSpace residency in Eau Claire
The Eau Claire Neighbourhood Hub is about to get a little more neighbourly over the next two weeks for Calgary artists of all stripes.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge police seek public assistance identifying August stabbing suspect
Lethbridge police are seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect in an early August assault.
-
Lethbridge family raising pet goat, spreading joy
When Susan Eymann and Jeff MacDonald said they were getting a new pet in February, they weren’t exactly kidding.
-
Lethbridge man charged after police recover $37K in stolen property
A 56-year-old Lethbridge man faces multiple charges after police recovered $37,000 worth of stolen property connected to a Wednesday break-in at a commercial compound.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. snow storm shuts down highways, grounds flights and delays city services
A storm that began Saturday has blanketed western Saskatchewan in a deep cover of snow, shutting down some highways and delaying services in the province’s most populous cities.
-
Sask. refusing to pay carbon levy on natural gas will end up costing families more, economist says
An assistant professor of economics at the University of Regina says most Saskatchewan families have been getting more money back from carbon rebate cheques than they've paid in carbon tax.
-
Saskatoon Catholic high schools cancel classes on Monday after winter storm
In a news release on Sunday, Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools says it’s cancelling classes to help ensure the safety of students and staff following the winter storm over the weekend.
Regina
-
Regina declares snow routes as winter storm affects highway travel, flights
Saskatchewan's latest blast of winter has led the City of Regina to declare its snow routes, while travel on both highways and in the air remain heavily affected by the wintery conditions.
-
Sask. refusing to pay carbon levy on natural gas will end up costing families more, economist says
An assistant professor of economics at the University of Regina says most Saskatchewan families have been getting more money back from carbon rebate cheques than they've paid in carbon tax.
-
Sask. snow storm shuts down highways, grounds flights and delays city services
A storm that began Saturday has blanketed western Saskatchewan in a deep cover of snow, shutting down some highways and delaying services in the province’s most populous cities.
Vancouver
-
Lower Mainland drivers warned of potential for messy Monday morning commute
The company that maintains the Lower Mainland’s highways is warning that it may be a messy commute Monday morning, due to a combination of rain and snow in the forecast.
-
Community comes together for fundraiser after Steveston grocery store fire
People came together in Steveston Saturday to raise money for employees effected by a fire that a burned down a grocery store that has been a staple in the community for decades.
-
1 person in critical condition after car crashes into parked semi truck in Burnaby
Impairment is suspected in a Burnaby crash that sent one person to hospital in critical condition early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
Vancouver Island
-
-
'The thought was always to be here long-term': Canucks forward Elias Pettersson on his 8-year, $92.8M contract extension
Canucks forward Elias Pettersson addressed the Vancouver media Saturday morning, just minutes before putting pen to paper on an eight-year contract extension worth an average of US$11.6 million per year.
-
Police seize fentanyl moulded into gummy-bear and dinosaur shapes in Vancouver Island search
Mounties on Vancouver Island say more than 3,500 pills they seized while executing a search warrant last week were diverted from the province's prescription safer supply program.
Toronto
-
Body of man discovered at Toronto waste management facility: police
Police are investigating after the body of a man was discovered at a waste management facility in Toronto on Friday.
-
6-week-old baby found inside vehicle involved in impaired driving collision in Etobicoke: OPP
A six-week-old baby was located inside a vehicle involved in an alleged impaired driving collision in Etobicoke, says the OPP.
-
Man rushed to hospital after being stabbed in Etobicoke, suspect arrested
A suspect has been arrested after man was rushed to the hospital following a stabbing in north Etobicoke late Sunday afternoon.
Montreal
-
Quebec parents want son's mysterious death in Punta Cana investigated fully
A Quebec couple is trying to get answers following the mysterious death of their 24-year-old son two months ago in the Dominican Republic.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Montreal had its second warmest winter on record, says Environment Canada
Montreal is experiencing its second warmest winter since weather records began in 1871, Environment Canada has said.
-
Fuel poverty affects one in five households, say Montreal researchers
Fuel poverty affects nearly one household in five, according to a team from McGill University's Canada Research Chair in Housing, Community and Health, which has been studying the phenomenon for four years.
Winnipeg
-
Flight cancellations force Bill Nye’s Winnipeg show to be postponed
Winnipeg fans looking forward to Bill Nye the Science Guy’s show ‘The End is Nye’ will have to wait a little longer after flight cancellations forced the show to be postponed.
-
Winter weather warnings still looming throughout Manitoba
Central and southern Manitoba remain under an array of weather alerts on Sunday.
-
Power outage affects thousands on Winnipeg’s western edge
Thousands in Winnipeg’s Westwood, Crestview and Charleswood neighbourhoods are without power as of Sunday afternoon.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa space lab closes after more than five decades in business
After 52 years, a space technology laboratory in Ottawa is closing its doors at the end of March 2025, the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) announced on Friday.
-
Added fees may offset deals on low-cost Canadian airlines, analysts warn
Airline analysts warn travellers to be ware as they can be lured in by a low advertised price for flights with some hidden fees bringing the overall cost of the trip way up.
-
Wildlife conservation lands expand in eastern Ontario: 'When nature thrives, we all thrive'
Wildlife, including songbirds, snakes, turtles and waterfowl have more space now to feed, nest, breed, move and thrive in the Frontenac Arch region in Ontario.
Northern Ontario
-
Fire leaves northwestern Ont. First Nation community without healthcare hub
A remote northwestern First Nation community has lost its central access point to healthcare services after its only nursing station was destroyed in a fire Saturday night.
-
'How could they allow this?' Many Canadians frustrated with CERB experience
It’s been nearly four years since the federal government rolled out the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, but many Canadians who received funds are still confused by its eligibility requirements and are only learning now that they have to pay back the money.
-
Weapons incident sends one to hospital in Timmins
One man was sent to hospital following a weapons incident in Timmins’ north end early Sunday morning.
Barrie
-
Several animals rescued from house fire in Barrie
Fire crews responded to a large house fire in Barrie on Saturday night.
-
OPP arrest man for breaking into vehicles in Penetanguishene
One person has been arrested after attempting to enter parked vehicles in Penetanguishene on Saturday.
-
Pride weekend wraps up at Blue Mountain
Pride Blue Mountain, Ontario's Largest Winter Pride festival, took place from Friday to Sunday, with dozens of events scheduled at the resort.
Kitchener
-
Most-read stories of the week: Blue boxes, measles, restorative justice
The Region of Waterloo moving out of the blue box business, a case of measles in Brant County, and a former Flair Plane at the local airport round out the top stories of the week.
-
How local winter activity hot spots are coping with warm temperatures, lack of snow
With yet another warm up, how are businesses that provide winter activities handling the mid temperatures in Waterloo Region?
-
UW researchers develop new technique to detect fentanyl in blood samples
University of Waterloo researchers have developed a new blood testing method that can detect potent opioids faster than traditional techniques.
London
-
'No working smoke alarms': Charges pending after dog dies in overnight fire in London, Ont.
Multiple people are facing charges after an overnight fire in London, Ont. which killed one dog, displaced eight people, and eight other dogs.
-
Person extricated from car in crash south of London, Ont.
Emergency responders attended the scene of a crash Sunday afternoon on Talbot Line, east of Iona Road.
-
Sarnia police respond to two impaired driving collisions over weekend
At around 11 p.m. Saturday, Sarnia police said they were called to two back to back motor vehicle collisions.
Windsor
-
New family-friendly event next weekend to showcase all Windsor has to offer
A new family-friendly event is coming to Windsor next weekend which will showcase dozens of community vendors and a variety of entertainers — from violinists, to dance groups, to performance pups.
-
Online poll offers opportunity to give opinion on issues related to the Great Lakes
The International Joint Commission Great Lakes Water Quality Board is hosting an online poll to gain community input on the Great Lakes.
-
Chatham-Kent police arrest drunk driver
Chatham-Kent police have arrested a man for impaired driving.
Atlantic
-
RCMP, fire marshal investigating blaze that destroyed N.B potato chip factory
RCMP in New Brunswick say they're investigating a massive fire that destroyed a potato chip factory in Hartland, N.B.
-
Man arrested, drugs and cash seized during Pictou County traffic stop: police
Police have charged a 31-year-old Pictou County man following a traffic stop in New Glasgow, N.S.
-
Sussex officials say they have a solution to address flooding concerns, but it comes with a large price tag
Water levels return to normal on weekend, but damage lingers following flash-flooding in Sussex last week.