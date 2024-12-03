Local elementary students stuff a bus full of food for families in need

Students from various schools gathered to fill an Edmonton Transit Service (ETS) bus full of food for a good cause Tuesday morning.

The City of Edmonton's 30th Stuff-a-Bus campaign supports Edmonton's Food Bank and students from Richard Secord, Greenfield and Westbrook elementary schools took part by filling a transit bus with food at Richard Secord School.

Throughout the campaign, ETS buses were located at various Save-on-Foods around Edmonton collecting non-perishable foods.

Last week, Mayor Amarjeet Sohi declared Nov. 30 to Dec. 1 as Stuff-a-Bus Week in Edmonton.

Food collected at Richard Secord School will go to Edmonton's Food Bank to help families in need during the holidays.

More than 600,000 kilograms of food and $515,000 in cash have been collected to help feed Edmontonians since 1995.

The campaign also supports the Strathcona Food Bank and the Parkland Food Bank in Spruce Grove.

Cash donations can still be made to Edmonton's Food Bank through their website.