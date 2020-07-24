Advertisement
Local group occupying green space in Edmonton river valley
Published Friday, July 24, 2020 10:19PM MDT Last Updated Friday, July 24, 2020 10:31PM MDT
A group is occupying the green space next to REMAX Field in the river valley. (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- A group has set up camp at the green space next to REMAX Field in the city’s river valley.
The area has a “Private Property, No parking except during ballpark events” sign erected by the City of Edmonton.
There are several dozen people at the camp. Members have set up a tipi, several sleeping tents and a handful of pavilion tents.
A spokesperson from the group declined to speak to CTV News Edmonton, but said that more information about the encampment would be forthcoming.
RELATED IMAGES