An Edmonton man battling a rare form of blood cancer will undergo a stem cell transplant in November.

Bille Nguyen, 25, was supposed to have the procedure in the summer, but it was postponed indefinitely because he was too sick at the time.

Back in July, after a number of swabbing events, Nguyen learned his sister, Susan, would be his stem cell donor.

Nguyen will undergo the transplant on November 1.