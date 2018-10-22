Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Local man to have stem cell transplant in Nov.
Bille Nguyen is receiving a stem cell donation from his sister, Susan.
Published Monday, October 22, 2018 9:03PM MDT
An Edmonton man battling a rare form of blood cancer will undergo a stem cell transplant in November.
Bille Nguyen, 25, was supposed to have the procedure in the summer, but it was postponed indefinitely because he was too sick at the time.
Back in July, after a number of swabbing events, Nguyen learned his sister, Susan, would be his stem cell donor.
Nguyen will undergo the transplant on November 1.