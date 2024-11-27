Local non-profit helping to put gifts under everyone's tree

Edmonton's Candora Society is gearing up for a special event next week and is looking for donations to make it a success.

The society is a non-profit that's helped Edmontonians in the Beverly, Abbottsfield and Rundle areas for 35 years.

The group is running several events next week, the first one being the annual Kids Gift Shop at Riverview Crossing.

This event gives underprivileged kids between the ages of 2-16 the chance to pick out and wrap a gift for the adults in their life at no cost.

"Every year my kids ask, 'Mom, what about you?' and I just can’t do it," said one of the participating parents.

"This is really special that the kids get to do this. I almost cried."

Candora estimates more than 300 families will register for the event on Dec. 5.

It's looking for donations of new gifts, gift cards or money to help make the event a success.

Donations will be accepted until Dec. 2.

People and businesses can also host a mini shop, gift-wrapping station or supply goodie bags for families.

On Dec. 6, Candora is holding a Friends and Neighbours Soiree at Riverview Crossing with performances from Ukrainian Dance Company, Cheremosh and Jason Kodie.

On Dec. 7, families will have the chance to meet Santa and take pictures by donation at Riverview Crossing.