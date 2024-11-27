EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Local non-profit helping to put gifts under everyone's tree

    A child writing on a gift for his dad at the 2023 Candora Society Kids Gift Shop. (Adel Ahmed/CTV News Edmonton) A child writing on a gift for his dad at the 2023 Candora Society Kids Gift Shop. (Adel Ahmed/CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    Edmonton's Candora Society is gearing up for a special event next week and is looking for donations to make it a success.

    The society is a non-profit that's helped Edmontonians in the Beverly, Abbottsfield and Rundle areas for 35 years.

    The group is running several events next week, the first one being the annual Kids Gift Shop at Riverview Crossing.

    This event gives underprivileged kids between the ages of 2-16 the chance to pick out and wrap a gift for the adults in their life at no cost.

    "Every year my kids ask, 'Mom, what about you?' and I just can’t do it," said one of the participating parents.

    "This is really special that the kids get to do this. I almost cried."

    Candora estimates more than 300 families will register for the event on Dec. 5.

    It's looking for donations of new gifts, gift cards or money to help make the event a success.

    Donations will be accepted until Dec. 2.

    People and businesses can also host a mini shop, gift-wrapping station or supply goodie bags for families.

    On Dec. 6, Candora is holding a Friends and Neighbours Soiree at Riverview Crossing with performances from Ukrainian Dance Company, Cheremosh and Jason Kodie.

    On Dec. 7, families will have the chance to meet Santa and take pictures by donation at Riverview Crossing.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Liberals table GST holiday legislation, putting $250 rebate on backburner

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's promised holiday consumer relief package has been split in half. After NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said his party was only ready to help pass the GST/HST holiday portion of the affordability announcement, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tabled legislation Wednesday that only seeks to enact that measure.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News